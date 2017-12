Azer Turk Bank supports charity event

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

State-owned Azer Turk bank in partnership with Heyat Fondu and Beat Group launched charity campaign “Mocuze Var” in Baku from December 23. Organizers invite everyone to take part in this charity event, which will be accompanied by concerts of well-known singers each weekend at Ganjlik Mall until January 14.

Additionally, organizers created special conditions for making donations at 28 Mall and Port Baku Mall, Bravo supermarket chain, CinemaPlus cinemas and Beat Group restaurants.