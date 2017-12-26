Baku hosts general assembly of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation on its 15th anniversary (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The 8th General Assembly of the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) dedicated to its 15th anniversary was held in Baku on Dec.26.

The first part of the meeting heard financial reports and discussed a number of issues.

Later, AGF Vice President Altay Hasanov presented the report for 2017, as well as the general report over the Federation's activity for 15 years, which was unanimously adopted.

The bronze medals of the Federation were awarded to athletes and coaches, who distinguished themselves at the Islamic Solidarity Games Baku-2017, including Murad Agarzayev, Rza Aliyev, Nina Pravdina, Zohra Agamirova, Yasena Stoyneva, Bensa Talas, Timur Bayramov, Marina Nekrasova, Yuliya Inshina, Ekaterina Tishkova and Gennady Khorkhakov, as well as Svetlana Makshtareva and Veronika Zemlyanaya.