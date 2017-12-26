AZ EN RU TR
North-South Corridor participants to mull cargo flows with Indian operators & forwarders

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Member countries of the International North-South Transport Corridor project will discuss cargo flows along the corridor to Europe with the operators and freight forwarders of India in January 2018, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a message Dec. 26.

This issue was discussed in Baku by members of a working group on organization of cargo transportation and development of transit potential of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

The event was attended by Igbal Huseynov, deputy chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, as well as representatives of railway agencies of Russia, Belarus and Iran.

