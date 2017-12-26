Altay Hasanov: Mehriban Aliyeva did great job for development of gymnastics after election as AGF President

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.26

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Mehriban Aliyeva did a great job for the development of gymnastics after election as the President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

AGF Vice-President Altay Hasanov made the remarks at the 8th General Assembly of the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Federation in Baku on Dec.26.

Noting that the 15th anniversary of the Federation is celebrated this year, Hasanov said that since AGF was reorganized in 2002, and after the election of Mehriban Aliyeva, who is currently the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, as the AGF President a great job was done for the realization of the plans for the development of gymnastics disciplines.

Hasanov touched upon the milestone of the past 15 years. "If in the first years, the federation's activities covered three gymnastics disciplines - rhythmic gymnastics, men's gymnastics and acrobatic gymnastics, today our activity covers three more gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Gymnastics Federation - gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics, aerobics and 1 non-competition discipline 'Gymnastics for Everyone'.

He recalled that the first World Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup was held in Baku in 2003.

"Then in 2004 and 2005, we organized two World Cups and the World Championship for the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, overall in the former Soviet Union. European Gymnastics Championships were held in our country in 2007, 2009 and 2014," he said.

