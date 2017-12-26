Azerbaijan’s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

In accordance with the instruction of president of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, minister of defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited military units stationed in the frontline zone, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message Dec. 26.

After hearing the reports, the minister of defense observed the positions of the enemy and got acquainted with the situation on the frontline.

Then, having opened a new strongpoint in one military unit and military vehicle park in another, the minister checked the level of combat readiness of military equipment.

During the meeting with the servicemen, Hasanov inquired about their social and living conditions, as well as conveyed the holidays’ congratulations of the supreme commander-in-chief to the military personnel and on behalf of the head of state rewarded the distinguished servicemen.

