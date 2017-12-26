Kyrgyzstan supports article of ECO Summit declaration on Karabakh conflict

2017-12-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Kyrgyzstan has supported an article of the declaration adopted at the 13th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Islamabad March 1 regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Kyrgyz media reported Dec. 26.

Kyrgyzstan has recently sent a diplomatic note to the ECO Secretariat about the country’s joining the articles of the final statement of the ECO summit, according to the report.

This means that Kyrgyzstan supports the declaration’s article on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its settlement within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.