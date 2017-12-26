How much will depositors of closed DemirBank get in Azerbaijan?

2017-12-26 20:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Customers of Azerbaijan’s DemirBank, the license of which was revoked Dec. 23, will get compensation worth 63.5 million manats, Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority said in a message Dec. 26.

In accordance with the initial assessment held at the bank, DemirBank had a total of 55,213 depositors. At the same time, the amount of deposits of the majority of clients (52,732 people) doesn’t exceed 1,000 manats.

The amount of uncompensated deposits in the bank is 28.3 million manats.