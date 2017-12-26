Bitcoin on the rise after pre-Christmas crisis

Bitcoin has recovered, moving back towards $16,000 after a heavy downturn of over 25 percent last week, Sputnik reported.

Many market regulators and banks, however, warn against investing in cryptocurrencies, arguing that the recent surge in prices may have been triggered by speculations and that the risk of a sharp drop is high.

Earlier, Morgan Stanley researchers wrote that the real value of bitcoin is "zero," until the cryptocurrency is accepted as a rival to the US dollar and other fiat currencies.