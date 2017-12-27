President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia relations reached level of strategic partnership

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.26

Today, the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia have reached the level of strategic partnership, both sides characterize them in this way and have a very positive dynamics for growth.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made the remarks at the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state held in Moscow on Dec.26.

The head of state noted that social and political stability is ensured under the leadership of President of Russia Vladimir Putin, and it naturally relies on public consent.

"Obviously, no one doubts in Azerbaijan that the Russian people will make the right choice in the forthcoming presidential elections," he added.

"We know very well that the successful development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations bilateral is linked with your name. Today these relations have reached a level of strategic partnership; both sides characterize them in this way and have a very positive dynamics for growth. I once again note that success cannot be achieved without political stability. In recent years, we have seen enough bloody events, clashes, hostility, inter-religious strife, inter-confessional contradictions and ethnic conflicts. Therefore, the current entire international panorama indeed once again shows the correctness of the course that you follow. Because today Russia is a factor of stabilization in the global scale," said President Ilham Aliyev.

Story still developing

