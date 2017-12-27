Russian and US top diplomats seek to boost strategic stability dialogue

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson agreed to bolster a dialogue on topical issues of strategic stability, the Foreign Ministry said after the conversation initiated by Tillerson, TASS reported.

"In discussing bilateral relations, Sergey Lavrov and Rex Tillerson agreed to bolster a dialogue on topical issues in the sphere of strategic stability. The interlocutors agreed to stay in close contact," it said.

Lavrov and Tillerson met on December 7 on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna.

Moscow and Washington will continue dialogue on strategic stability, including on reduction of strategic offensive weapons, Sergey Lavrov said after his talks with Rex Tillerson