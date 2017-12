Turkish jets hit PKK terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

2017-12-27 02:43 | www.trend.az

The Turkish Air Force “neutralized” seven PKK terrorists during counter-terrorism operations in northern Iraq, the military said on Tuesday, Anadolu reported.

According to a statement from Turkish General Staff, the airstrikes on PKK targets were carried out in Iraq's Gara, Metina, Avasin, and Basyan regions.

The terrorists' hideouts were also destroyed, the statement said.