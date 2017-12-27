US sanctions North Korean officials involved in ballistic missile program

2017-12-27 03:51 | www.trend.az | 1

The US has expanded sanctions against North Korea targeting two senior military officials, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) at the Department of the Treasury announced on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

According to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Deputy Director of the Workers' Party of Korea Military Industry Department Kim Jong Sik and First Vice Department Director of the Workers' Party of Korea Central Committee Ri Pyong Chol, were targeted due to their alleged involvement in the country's ballistic missile programs.