39 injured in fireworks explosion at Cuban festival

2017-12-27 04:59 | www.trend.az | 0

A fireworks explosion injured 39 people, including six children between the ages of 11 and 15, during a popular Cuban carnival on Christmas Eve, Reuters reported, citing state-run media.

The centuries-old Parrandas festival in the central town of Remedios takes place every Dec. 24 and draws thousands of Cubans and some tourists.

“An unfortunate accident with fireworks occurred last night in Remedios,” the government’s Cubadebate internet news service reported.

Among the more than 20 seriously injured, according to Cubadebate, health authorities said some were in “very grave, some less grave, and others in critical and very critical condition.”

All the injured appeared to be local residents, and the report did not mention that any tourists were hurt.