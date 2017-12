Mashhad-Nakhchivan train likely to boost tourism in New Year

2017-12-27 08:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iranian Consul General to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Mansour Airom has expressed hope that re-launching the Mashhad-Nakhchivan train would help boost tourism in the neighboring countries over the next year.

Iranian and Azerbaijani railways officials are making efforts to re-launch the Mashhad-Nakhchivan train in the early days of January 2018, the envoy told Trend.