Dutch police arrest 4 terror suspects in Rotterdam

2017-12-27

The Netherlands' police arrested three Dutch individuals and one Swedish national, suspected of involvement in terrorism, in the city of Rotterdam, Sputnik reported, citing local media.

The Dutch suspects are a 21-year-old man from Vlaardingen, a 30-year-old man from Delft, and a 23-year-old man from Gouda, NL Times newspaper reported, citing the public prosecutor's statement.

Another individual, a Swedish man, 29, arrived in the Netherlands on a plane from Stockholm on Sunday. The Dutch authorities were informed about his possible involvement in terrorism by a foreign police service, the outlet added. The individual and three Dutch suspects were arrested on Sunday after the Swedish suspect's arrival.

All four individuals are currently in custody for questioning and further investigation, the publication added.

"There is also no concrete information that points to an attack. In the prevention of a terrorist attack, the Public Prosecutor and the police do not take any risks. Any indication may be sufficient for intervention," the prosecutor said in a statement, as quoted by the newspaper.