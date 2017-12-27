Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan set to up trade turnover

2017-12-27 09:19 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has doubled during the year and reached $ 2billion, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev told reporters, Uzbek media reports.

"The countries aim to bring this figure up to $5 billion," he said. "The relationship with this country (Uzbekistan) for Kazakhstan is very beneficial and necessary. Our cooperation is improving. In one year, trade doubled - from $1 billion to $2 billion. We have agreed with the new president of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to bring this amount to $5 billion."