Turkey sends additional military units to Qatar

2017-12-27 09:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has sent additional military units to Qatar, the Ministry of Defense of Qatar said in a message.

The additional military units were deployed at the Al Udeid Air Base, according to the message.

“Military units of Turkey will take part in joint military exercises with Qatar,” says the message.