Career opportunities at Azerikimya Production Union presented at Baku Higher Oil School

2017-12-27 09:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Representatives of Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant of Azerikimya Production Union including Deputy Director Natig Beydullayev, Head Metrologist Zeynal Guliyev and Head of Human Resources department Mehri Asadova visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with the students.

The main purpose of the gathering was to provide the undergraduates with information about the plant and its facilities as well as about employment and career opportunities.

At the meeting with the guests, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov told them about the Higher School latest developments and achievements. During the meeting with BHOS Process Automation Engineering students and graduates, Deputy Director of the Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant Natig Beydullayev made a presentation, provided general information about the plant and its facilities and spoke about operations and industrial equipment used for production activities at the enterprise including a steam generator complex, a water cooling station and a nitrogen-oxygen plant. He said that the plant needs highly qualified process automation engineers graduating from the Higher School. In his words, the projects of modernization and reconstruction implemented at the enterprise would be of interest to young specialists.