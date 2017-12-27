Sudanese island leased to Turkey

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Sudan’s Suakin Island has been leased to Turkey for a period of 99 years, the Sudanese media reported Dec. 27.

Sudanese President Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir on Dec. 27 night signed a decree on handing over the island to Turkey for rent, according to the report.

On Dec. 26, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Sudan said that Turkey is ready to carry out large-scale restoration work and restore infrastructure on the Suakin Island.

Erdogan added that presently, Suakin Island is an abandoned area.