Uzbek president attends informal CIS summit

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 27

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has recently participated in an informal meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow.

The Uzbek president’s press service said in a message that President Mirziyoyev was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin, greeting the heads of state, spoke about the outcome of Russia’s chairmanship in the CIS.

He noted that important work was done this year in order to strengthen the mutual integration and enhance the authority of the organization.