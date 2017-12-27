Uzbekistan introduces new order for inspection of individuals’ cars

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 27

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

A new procedure for compulsory technical inspection of cars belonging to individuals will be introduced in Uzbekistan from January 1, 2018.

According to podrobno.uz news agency, private companies will also be able to carry out technical inspection along with bodies of the State Road Safety Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

These measures are stipulated by a government decree, signed on December 22, 2017.