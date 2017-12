Turkey ratifies agreement with Iraq in healthcare field

2017-12-27 10:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has ratified agreements signed with Iraq on cooperation in the healthcare field, according to a message posted on the website of Turkey’s Resmi Gazete (Official newspaper).

The message says that the Turkish Ministry of Health will support the development of the healthcare sector in Iraq.

Under the agreement, Turkey and Iraq will also exchange experience in the medical field, according to the message.