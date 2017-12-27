Snowfall causes power outages in Kyrgyzstan

2017-12-27 10:24 | www.trend.az | 1

The heavy snowfall and strong wind in Chui and Talas oblasts of Kyrgyzstan caused power outages, Kabar with reference to the press service of Electric Stations JSC reported.

Wires were broken under the weight of fallen snow and fallen branches of trees. In some sections of transmission lines, as a result of the wind, power lines, insulators, line disconnectors and other power equipment were damaged.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news