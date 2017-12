Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction record volume of bonds

2017-12-27 10:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

An auction for placement of 350 million manats worth medium-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) Dec. 27, the BSE said.

For the Ministry of Finance, which within a year issued bonds worth 5-40 million manats, the current placement will be a record in 2017.