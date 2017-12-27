Turkey, Tunisia to co-op in transport communications sphere

2017-12-27 10:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Tunisia will sign an agreement on cooperation in the field of transport communications, Turkey’s Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications told Trend.

The ministry said that the agreement will be signed on Dec. 27, 2017 during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tunisia.

Following the signing of the agreement, a joint commission and working group will be created for development of railway infrastructure of Tunisia, said the ministry.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Tunisia today as part of his Africa trip.