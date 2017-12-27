Uzbek Interior Ministry now rendering paid expert, research services

2017-12-27 11:09 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 27

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

Expert forensic units of agencies of the Uzbek Interior Ministry have started rendering paid expert, research and information services to legal entities, the ministry said in a message.

This step was taken in accordance with the decree of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev “On measures to radically improve activity of agencies of Uzbek Interior Ministry in investigation of crimes” dated April 18, 2017.

The services of the Interior Ministry, including its Main Expert-Forensic Center, are rendered on a number of directions. They include training on revealing signs of forgery in documents, securities, ID cards, defining capabilities of video surveillance systems to identify an individual.