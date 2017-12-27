A glance at Iran’s imports

2017-12-27 11:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran imported 23.560 million tons of goods, worth $32.419 billion during the first eight months of current fiscal year (March 20-Nov. 22), which indicates 8.2 percent and 17.5 percent rise in terms of volume and value respectively compared to the same period of preceding year.

According to a report by Iran’s Customs Administration, about 20.1 percent of Iran’s imported goods in the period were consumer goods, meanwhile capital goods shared 15.3 percent of the imports in terms of value.

Car parts worth $2.283 billion (105 percent increase, 7 percent of total imports’ value), passenger cars worth $1.407 billion (28 percent increase), rice worth $1.005 billion (93 percent increase), corn worth $991 million (9 percent increase), modems and phones worth $697 million (24 percent increase), soybean worth $669 million (13 percent increase) and medical drugs worth $652 million (2 percent fall) were the main imported goods of the Islamic Republic in the 8-month period.

The average price for each ton of Iran's imported goods in the mentioned period was around $1375, indicating a rise of 8.5 percent.

Import of Iran’s consumer goods registered a huge rise by 68.7 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal and stood at $6.51 billion.