Azerbaijan exports foodstuff worth almost 55M manats

2017-12-27 11:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

OJSC “Procurement and Supply of Food Products” exported products worth 54.8 million manats in 11 months of 2017, says an article of chairman of the company’s Management Board, Abulfat Gojayev, published by Azerbaijan's official Respublika newspaper on Dec. 27.

The article says that 43,400 tons of agricultural products were exported during the period.

Enterprises, financed by the state budget, were provided with food products worth 85.5 million manats in 11 months of 2017, according to the article.

Most of the products were purchased from local producers, and there are 395 farmers and 276 companies among them, which means bringing a large amount of financial resources into their turnover, noted Gojayev.