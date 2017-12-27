Winners of Nar-supported Electronic Education Contest awarded

A total of 644 projects were submitted in 6 nominations and 3 categories (teachers, pupil and students) within the frames of traditional nationwide Electronic Education Contest held by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan with support of Nar.

The projects were reviewed by the experts and 197 nominees were selected according to results of evaluation. During the next stage the works were evaluated online by the jury and the winners were selected among the nominees.

It will be recalled that the main purpose of the contest is to support the activities of teachers who actively use information technologies in the teaching process, as well as to promote the best electronic teaching resources and use the internet resources to increase the awareness of the country`s education community of the advanced teaching techniques. The project also aims to search for new methods of applying ICT in the teaching process, expand the use of electronic resources in educational institutions, stimulate teachers and students to create electronic resources and use the existing ones.

The contest is conducted in partnership with Nar, AzEduNet, Ultra, Innovative Technologies in Education additional education center and Edumedia Azerbaijan. Nar continuously supports the development of science and education in our country, and this year the operator traditionally became one of the main partners of the nationwide Electronic Education Contest.