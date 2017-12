Russia reveals details of contract for delivery of S-400 defense system to Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Turkey purchased four divisions of the S-400 air defense system from Russia, said CEO of Rostec Corporation Sergey Chemezov in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

Chemezov noted that the total purchase price was $2.5 billion, and the first deliveries are scheduled for late 2019-early 2020.