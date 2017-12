Turkmenistan preparing for election to parliament, local governing bodies

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Formation of election commissions has started in Turkmenistan within the preparation for the March 25, 2018 election of candidates running for seats in parliament and local governing bodies, the country’s Central Election Commission said in a message Dec. 27.

As many as 240 electoral districts (40 in each province and Ashgabat city) have been created for the election of MPs in Turkmenistan.