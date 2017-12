Agricultural production in Azerbaijan to grow 4%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

Agricultural production in Azerbaijan will grow four percent until the end of 2017, said Vusal Gasimli, executive director of the country’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

He made the remarks Dec. 27 at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2017, in Baku.