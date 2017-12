Rescue team searching for 3 mountain climbers in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Rescue team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations is searching for three members of the Air and Extreme Sports Club “Gilavar”, who on Dec. 23 left the village of Khinalig of the Guba district in the direction of Mount Tufandag, the ministry said in a message Dec. 27.