One killed, three wounded in shooting at Moscow confectionary factory

2017-12-27

One person was killed and three others were wounded at the Menshevik confectionary factory in southeastern Moscow, a law enforcement source told TASS on Wednesday.

"One person died in the shooting and three others were wounded," the source said.

According to preliminary data, "a former owner came to the factory, shot dead a security guard and is now walking with weapons around the premises and is shooting," the source said.