Prices in Azerbaijan’s hotels are not so high - minister

2017-12-27 16:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Prices in Azerbaijan’s hotels are not so high when compared to hotels in other countries, Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said Dec. 27.

As international practice shows, hotels usually raise prices on weekends and before holidays, he said.

“Today, the hotels of Azerbaijan can offer suitable prices to any potential tourist,” he noted. “In some hotels prices don’t reach 50 manats, and in some they exceed 1,000 manats.”