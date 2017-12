No place for Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s future - Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

There is no place for Bashar al-Assad in the future of Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to Tunisia, the Turkish media reported Dec. 27.

He noted that Assad is the direct culprit of the death of many hundreds of thousands of people in Syria.