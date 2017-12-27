Dollar falls as oil price gain boosts commodity currencies

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies and slid against the euro on Wednesday in thin holiday trading, while a rally in commodity prices helped push the Canadian and Australian currencies to their highest levels in recent weeks, Reuters reports.

Traders said there was little news to support the euro’s rise, but some investors have positioned for a possible strengthening into the new year. In 2017 the euro had its best year against the greenback since 2003.

Sterling enjoyed a bounce amid the broad dollar decline, with the pound up 0.3 percent at $1.341 GBP=D3 at 1235 GMT. It had traded as high as $1.3423 earlier on Wednesday, its highest since Dec. 15.

Oil prices surged to two and a half-year highs on Tuesday, boosted by news of an explosion on a Libyan crude pipeline as well as voluntary OPEC-led supply cuts. Copper prices on Wednesday rocketed to their highest in three and a half years.

That helped support demand for the currencies of commodity exporting countries, with the Canadian dollar touching C$1.2628 CAD=D3, close to its highest level since October.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 rose 0.6 percent to $0.7776, its highest level in two months.

The U.S. dollar, measured against a basket of major currencies, was down 0.25 percent .DXY.

The U.S. dollar was also down 0.3 percent versus the euro at $1.1897 EUR=EBS.