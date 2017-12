Millions of manats attracted from stock market to finance mortgages in Azerbaijan

2017-12-27

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

CJSC Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund attracted 265 million manats thanks to issuance of bonds in 2017, the Fund said in a message Dec. 27.

The message says that since the beginning of the year, the Fund has paid 65 million manats on its principal debt.

In total, the Fund has carried out 13 bond issuances and raised 655 million manats since May 2009.