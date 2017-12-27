China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan agree on terms of developing railway route

The detailed route of the railway line between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will be ready by next April, Uzbek media reported referring to Kyrgyz envoy Daniyar Sydykov.

"Tashkent has today hosted a tripartite meeting of the delegations of the countries on this project. The heads of the delegations made serious practical decisions aimed at the speedy implementation of the project and deadlines were set," he said.