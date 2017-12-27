Creepy rodents fuel fear in Tehran amid earthquake concerns

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Following the recent tremors in capital Tehran, several Iranian officials and media outlets have voiced concerns over the growing risk of rodents threatening the health and safety of residents in the case of a possible disaster.

“Harmful animals such as rats are the second largest problem of the metropolitan after the issue of air pollution,” MP for Tehran Fatemeh Zolghadr said.

While the estimations suggest that at least 50 million rats live in the capital city, Tehran’s Department of Environment has also warned against the threats of the rodents, saying these animals would pose enormous problems for those trapped under the debris of the collapsed buildings in the case of a possible disaster.

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude shook west of the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday, which reportedly was an aftershock of the Dec. 20 quake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Tehran is apparently losing battle to rats as the measures taken by the city officials to get rid of rats have led to nowhere.