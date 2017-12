Azerbaijani banks obtain Central Bank’s notes worth 350M manats

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) worth 350 million manats with a maturity period of 28 days, the BSE said in a message Dec. 27.

The message says that the demand almost coincided with the supply – banks applied for 348.34 million manats at par value.