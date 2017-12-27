Turkey to pay a part of cost for Russian S-400 through loan

2017-12-27 18:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will pay a part of the cost for Russian S-400 Triumph air defense systems through a loan, the Turkish media quoted National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli as saying Dec. 27.

Canikli added that the sides signed a final agreement on the supply of S-400 systems to Turkey.

Turkey purchased four divisions of the S-400 air defense systems from Russia, CEO of Rostec Corporation Sergey Chemezov said earlier.

Chemezov noted that the total purchase price was $2.5 billion and the first supplies are scheduled for late 2019-early 2020.