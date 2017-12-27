Azerbaijan’s state-run ISP offers free trial of “SAF - Safe Internet” service

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state-run internet service provider (ISP), Aztelekom LLC, will offer free trial of its “SAF - Safe Internet” service from Dec. 29, 2017 to Jan. 7, 2018, the company told Trend.

In order to use the service free of charge for 10 days, it is necessary to activate it via “personal cabinet” at http://aztelekom.net/cabinet/pages/auth/login To get username and password for the access to the “personal cabinet” call 170.

After the trial period is over, the monthly subscription fee for using the service will be 1.5 manats, the company said.