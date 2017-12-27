Kazakh ambassador presents medal to Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

At the meeting it was noted that the relations between the people of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are based on common history, ethnic and cultural roots, and sincere friendship and high-level dialogue between the leaders of the two countries gave a significant boost to the development of comprehensive partnership.

In this regard, the visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Azerbaijan and the documents signed within his visit were particularly emphasized.



At the meeting, the importance of the East-West transport corridor was highlighted and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to this end was praised. The sides also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations.

At the meeting, Issabayev presented “The 25th Anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan” medal upon the decree of President Nazarbayev to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov for his contributions to the development of bilateral relations and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan.



Mammadyarov expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for the award.

