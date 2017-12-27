Export of precious metals brings 121M manats to Azerbaijani economy (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

AzerGold CJSC exported 60,552 ounces of gold and 86,806 ounces of silver from April to December 2017, the company said in a message Dec. 27.

The export of precious metals brought an income of 121 million manats to Azerbaijan’s economy.

Having successfully passed the procedures of KYC (Know Your Customer) and due diligence required by international refining companies, AzerGold concluded a contract for the purification of precious metals with the well-known Swiss refining company Argor-Heraeus in April 2017.

AzerGold, which started operating in July 2016, managed to conduct a number of important events in a short time.

In particular, repair and construction work was carried out in the territory of the Chovdar mining enterprise located in the Dashkasan District, the company’s operations at the field were optimized, production was switched to a 24-hour operating mode, and the production process was started.

More than 6,000 different trees and bushes have been planted in the field’s territory in order to ensure the ecological balance, the necessary measures have been taken to improve working conditions, and the relevant infrastructure has been created.

Active cooperation with international consulting companies is conducted in order to create a feasibility study for the sulfide (underground) operation phase of the field, which is scheduled for 2021, after the end of the oxide (ground) phase of operation in 2020.

One of the main strategic goals of the company is to ensure sustainable and continuous development of the non-ferrous metals industry in the country.

For this purpose, a document is being prepared in cooperation with authoritative international consulting companies for a primary economic assessment of reserves of copper, zinc, gold, lead, silver at the Filizchay field, which is of strategic importance not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Europe.