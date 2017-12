Azerbaijan conducts over 470 doping tests this year

2017-12-27 20:22 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

This year, 471 doping tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan within the National Anti-Doping Program, Shafag Huseynli, director of the Azerbaijani National Anti-Doping Agency, said Dec. 27.

Huseynli added that this year there have been two positive doping tests in handball and athletics, three positive doping tests - in cycling and bodybuilding and one positive doping test - in weightlifting.