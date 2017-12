Additional rescue team to search for missing mountaineers in Azerbaijan

2017-12-27 20:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

An additional group of mountain rescuers of the Special Risky Rescue Service is also planned to search for the missing mountaineers Dec. 28, said a message posted on the website of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations Dec. 27.