Uzbekistan expands list of business inspections carried out without coordination

2017-12-27 20:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 27

By Diana Aliyeva– Trend:

The list of inspections of the activity of individual entrepreneurs and economic entities of Uzbekistan which are carried out without coordination has been expanded, according to the www.norma.uz legal portal.

Thus, the activity of individual entrepreneurs and legal entities, clearing river beds, strengthening river banks and extracting non-metallic minerals, will be supervised without coordination.