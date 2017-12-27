Azerbaijan sets main directions of preferential lending in 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Development of small business will be the main direction of preferential lending by the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support (NFES) of Azerbaijan, the Economy Ministry said in a message Dec. 27.

Next year it is also planned to pay attention to the creation of agricultural parks, cattle breeding and greenhouse complexes, large horticultural farms, logistics centers, and meat processing points.

In addition, creation of facilities for production of bread and building materials and for processing of fruit and vegetable products is also among the priorities of the NFES.