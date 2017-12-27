Blast injures ten in St. Petersburg shop, 50 evacuated

2017-12-27 21:34 | www.trend.az | 1

An emergency services' source told Sputnik that 10 people have been injured as a result of "an explosion of an unidentified device" in a shop in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, which has prompted the evacuation of at least 50 people.

"An explosion was reported at 18:45 [15:45 GMT], the emergency services arrived at the scene at 19:00 [16:00 GMT]… Four people sought medical treatment," the representative of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

The blast reportedly occurred inside a locker in a grocery store at an entertainment complex.

The police, bomb-disposal experts and rescuers have arrived at the scene; there has been no fire as a result of the explosion, and the building hasn't been damaged much, the source said.